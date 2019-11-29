PADUCAH — Many of you woke up before the sun to catch some Black Friday deals. Kentucky Oaks Mall opened its doors at 6 a.m. to hundreds people waiting in line.
Instead of rushing to stores to find Black Friday deals, one family sat in the food court with matching shirts, laughing among themselves.
The Forgey family put catching deals on the back burner a long time ago.
"We got Bengay, we've got Tylenol Arthritis, Salonpas," said Gwen Hartman.
"We still run all over the mall," said her sister, Holly Oliver.
"It's just a little different, a little slower," Hartman added.
Their last names are different now after marriage, but Black Friday is the time they all get back together as the Forgey women. The three generations — mother, daughters and granddaughters — dropped everything at home to make it to Kentucky Oaks Mall when the doors opened.
"We've done it since we were, what, kids. We weren't very old at all. We've done this every single year," said Carrie Gross, the youngest of the group. "I don't know that there is a year, unless we were working, that we missed."
It's been more than a decade.
"We always have shirts made. Our mother, my sisters and our girls, whatever girls can come," said Oliver. "There is usually seven or eight of us."
This year, the shirts have all their names on the front, and the back features the phrase "I like shopping. Shopping is my favorite."
The matriarch of the family, Barbra Forgey, said seeing all her girls is priceless.
"Oh my goodness, we have so much fun. We laugh and laugh," Forgey said. "It's tradition, and we are just close."
The ladies promised that the men of the family benefit from this annual outing.
"My husband would not see it that way," said Diane Elliott.
Her daughter, Carrie Gross, laughed and added, "No, my husband doesn't see it that way either."
"He would rather have the money," Elliot told her daughter.
Our guess is their husbands are checking the bank accounts right about now. The family will start thinking about their shirts for next year in September.