There were no survivors after a Tennessee National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Madison County, Alabama, on Wednesday, local news outlets report.
The county is on the state line with Tennessee. NBC News affiliate WAFF-TV reports that the crash was reported to emergency responders at 3:01 p.m. It happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.
The Huntsville news station reports that the helicopter caught fire upon impact. Officials tell WAFF there were no survivors. U.S. military officials say two people were in the helicopter at the time of the crash, the Associated Press reports. An Army official told the AP the helicopter was on a training mission when it crashed.
No drivers or pedestrians were injured because of the crash, WAFF reports.
This is a developing story and will be updated.