MAYFIELD, KY - While Black History Month is soon coming to an end, one event in Mayfield, Kentucky emphasized the importance of remembering black history during any time of the year.
From musical performances to prayers for the hurting, this Black History Month event drew dozens of people to First Church of the Nazarene in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Organizer Ralph Priddy says events like these are key because they teach younger generations about their history.
"They don't know where they really came from, what their ancestors, what their great grandparents did to get them to where they are today," said Priddy.
The theme for the event was "the future of our black churches," and Pastor Gloria Lasco of St. James AME Church in Mayfield spoke, specifically about how her church was destroyed in the December 2021 tornado.
She says there are lessons learned from the aftermath.
"We come from a people that understood that church is right here so wherever you are, you have that with you, you can have church," said Lasco.
Priddy says it's vital for young people to look back on the trailblazers who made a way for them.
"So they don't forget where they came from, so they don't forget their culture, so they don't forget who they are because we are people too, "said Priddy.
That's because the act of remembering is critical to not forget the past.
This is Priddy's 19th year hosting the event in honor of Black History Month.
He hopes it continues long into the future.