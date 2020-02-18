PADUCAH — More leadership roles and involvement were just two subjects discussed at Tuesday's Black History Month Town Hall Meeting.
It is called Unfinished Business in 2020, and it was held at the Western Kentucky Community and Technical College on Tuesday.
It has been about 20 years since the last one, and local black leaders said it is time to bring it back.
They also discussed the generational divide between younger and older African-Americans in the Local 6 area.
St. Vincent de Paul Volunteer Vivian Jones said Tuesday's meeting was her first town hall.
"I'm too blessed to be stressed," said Vincent.
It's a common saying for Jones. She has volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul for years, organizing clothes on the racks.
She has lived in Paducah for more than 20 years, and she has never been to a Black History Month Town Hall Meeting.
"No, I've never been to any of them, but this year I plan on going to them, so I can see what's actually involved in it, and to see how I can get involved," said Jones.
The U.S. Census shows 23.1% of people in Paducah are black, which is larger than the percentage of black Paducahans in positions of power in the city.
Tuesday's meeting addressed that, and how to get more involvement, which Jones said is important for change.
"We need to get more people involved in city hall and all of the rest of the stuff that's going on, 'cause we don't know what else is going on, other than what we hear on the TV, but if we get personally involved we'll know what's going on," said Jones.
Assistant Principal Corbin Snardon leads students at Paducah Middle School every day.
He said as a young black leader, he hopes that the town hall meeting will inspire students to take on more leadership roles like he has.
"You're more likely to believe that something is possible when you see somebody else doing it, you know? So for me being in various leadership roles, it's super important that I pass that on to students — that I pass that on to other people in the community to let them see you can be, who you want to be," said Snardon.
The meeting also addressed politics and health care.
The meeting was held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Other panelists said they hope to make these meetings more frequent, to help get more people involved.
WKCTC President Anton Reece said he was there for the first Black History Month Town Hall Meeting in February 1991.
He said issues from 20 years ago continue to trickle down through generations of black families, and dialogue will help change that.