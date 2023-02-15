There were no survivors after a Tennessee National Guard Blackhawk helicopter crashed in Madison County, Alabama, on Wednesday, local news outlets report.
The county is on the state line with Tennessee. NBC News affiliate WAFF-TV reports that the crash was reported to emergency responders at 3:01 p.m. It happened at the intersection of Burwell Road and Highway 53.
The Huntsville news station reports that the helicopter caught fire upon impact. It's not yet known how many people were inside the helicopter when it crashed, but officials tell WAFF there were no survivors.
No drivers or pedestrians were injured because of the crash, WAFF reports.
This is a developing story and will be updated.