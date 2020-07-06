BREAKING UPDATE: Blandville Road in McCracken County is back open to traffic, a dispatcher tells Local 6.
The roadway was blocked for several hours Monday afternoon after a Penske truck overturned near the 5 mile marker, spilling fuel and oil onto the roadway.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Penske truck overturned on US 62/Blandville Road in McCracken County Monday, blocking both directions of traffic.
Dispatch tells Local 6 the truck overturned between Gholson Road and KY 305/Fisher Road. Crews are diverting traffic down both Gholson and Fisher roads.
Keith Todd with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says the truck was hauling car parts. He says oil has spilled on the road. Todd expects the road will be closed for 3 hours as crews clean up.
No one was injured in the crash. KYTC personnel and McCracken County Rescue Squad personnel are on site to assist police.
Drivers and trucks traveling between Paducah and Wickliffe should self-detour along U.S. 60.