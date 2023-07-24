MCCRACKEN COUNTY — A crash involving an overturned semitrailer happened Monday morning on U.S. 62 Blandville Road near the Childress Road intersection. The driver was sent to Lourdes hospital with minor injuries.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was carrying metal engine parts that will need to be offloaded before the truck can be removed from the roadway.
The Concord Volunteer Fire Department, Kentucky Department of Emergency Management, and Lents Towing are on site to assist with detours and removing the overturned semi.
The detour is set up at the KY 786 and Buchanan Road intersection and the KY 305 and Fisher Road intersection. Traffic is backed up on the detour route, so drivers should be careful when traveling in the area.
The roadway is expected to be closed for up to 8 hours or until 4 p.m.