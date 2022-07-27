BOWLING GREEN, KY — According to a Tuesday release, volunteers are working to build 10 homes for 10 families impacted by the December 10 tornadoes in the first of two 'Blitz Build' projects happening in Kentucky this year.
The Habitat for Humanity project is being funded in part by the Home Depot Foundation. Hundreds of volunteers from Habitat for Humanity, local churches, the community, and Team Depot are collaborating this week to build frames for the homes and add second stories. This part of the project will continue until Friday. If you would like to volunteer for the project in Bowling Green, you can sign up here.
According to the release, contractors will add electrical hookups, plumbing, and HVAC in August.
In September, volunteers will return to paint, landscape, and add finishing touches.
The Home Depot Foundation explained on October 1st, the homes will be dedicated and families will be able to move in.
The second Blitz Building project is set to begin in Pennyrile, KY on October 1 and will follow the same schedule, with the homes being dedicated on December 10 — the one year anniversary of the tornadoes.
The release explained the Blitz Building project is part of a bigger project with Habitat for Humanity International's Long-Term Recovery Program, which aims to build 400 homes across Kentucky in the next three years.