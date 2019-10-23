PADUCAH, A block party will be held on Friday, October 24 in Paducah.
Paduach Main Street says the block party will be held between 4th and 5th Streets from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.
There will be food trucks, live music, craft beers, art, games, sidewalk sales, a pet costume contest, and more.
As part of the event setup, Broadway will be closed to traffic between 4th and 5th Streets from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Those who would like to attend can park for free at the municipal lot on Kentucky at 3rd Street.