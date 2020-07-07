PADUCAH — Paducah Donors Days and the American Red Cross are hosting an upcoming blood drive.
When you donate blood, you will receive a Wonder Woman 1984 t-shirt, be entered into an hourly drawing for a $25 gift card, and get a slice of pizza from Pizza Inn (starting at 11 a.m., while supplies last).
The American Red Cross says to help with social distancing, only donors will be allowed to enter and all donors are required to wear a mask.
The American Red Cross and Wonder Woman 1984 are teaming up all of July to save the day for patients in need of blood transfusions.
As part of the partnership, the Red Cross is organizing an epic prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film Wonder Woman 1984, which is due to hit theaters on October 2. Those who donate during the month of July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic Wonder Woman 1984 movie prop replica package, which includes the Golden Lasso and a pair of Gauntlets that are identical to Wonder Woman's in the film.
You can make an appointment on the blood donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross says every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood – kids battling cancer, accident victims, and new moms with complicated childbirths. Unfortunately, superheroes are in short supply as only three out of 100 Americans donate blood.
While tens of thousands of donors gave blood after the initial shortage from the coronavirus pandemic, the Red Cross says it's important to remember red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation, and platelets within just five days.
Here are some upcoming donation opportunities this July:
- Alford - Hardin Masonic Lodge,
15759 US HWY 68 E. Benton, KY 42025
- 7/16/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- American Legion,
211 South 7th Mayfield, KY 42066
- 7/10/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Bardwell Community,
65 John Roberts Drive Bardwell, KY 42023
- 7/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- CFSB Mayfield,
100 Dick Castleman Bypass Mayfield, KY 42066
- 7/15/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- CFSB Murray North,
1721 North 12th St. Murray, KY 42071
- 7/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Church Street Church of Christ,
305 West Church St. Lewisburg, TN 37091
- 7/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Fairfield Church of Christ,
1860 Hwy. 100 Centerville, TN 37033
- 7/13/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Fellowship Baptist Church,
890 Senior Ave. Vienna, IL 62995
- 7/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- First Christian Church,
415 Audubon Drive Paducah, KY 42001
- 7/6/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church,
210 South Washington St. Clinton, KY 42031
- 7/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Hardin Baptist Church,
218 College Street Hardin, KY 42048
- 7/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Hardin County Hospital,
6 Ferrell Road Rosiclare, IL 62982
- 7/15/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Hazel Baptist Church,
301 Gilbert Street Hazel, KY 42049
- 7/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Hall 1418,
106 Picnic Blvd. Fancy Farm, KY 42039
- 7/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Lyon County Convention Center @ Lee S Jones Park,
172 Lee S Jones Park Eddyville, KY 42038
- 7/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Massac Memorial Hospital,
28 Chick St. Metropolis, IL 62960
- 7/10/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Paducah Blood Donation Center,
4635 Falconcrest Drive Paducah, KY 42001
- 7/7/2020: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.
- 7/9/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 7/10/2020: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- 7/11/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 7/12/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- 7/13/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 7/14/2020: 8:45 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.
- 7/16/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 7/17/2020: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- 7/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- 7/19/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
- 7/20/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- 37th Annual Donor Days Blood Drive, Paducah McCracken Co. Convention and Expo Center,
415 Park St. Paducah, KY 42001
- 7/8/2020: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 7/9/2020: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Reidland United Methodist Church,
5515 Reidland Drive Paducah, KY 42003
- 7/12/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- St. John's Episcopal Church,
1620 West Main St. Murray, KY 42071
- 7/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Woodmen Life,
1005 Poplar St. Benton, KY 42025
- 7/13/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
The Red Cross says donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing RapidPass. Donors can complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.