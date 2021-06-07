The American Red Cross says it has seen fewer blood and platelet donors as pandemic restrictions are being lifted across the United States. But the need for these life-saving donations is as real as ever.
The Red Cross is partnering with the American Cancer Society to encourage more people to give blood, because those donations are crucial for cancer patients.
“Many cancer patients, especially those going through chemotherapy, will have a need for blood products during treatment,” Red Cross medical director Dr. Baia Lasky said in a statement. “When someone donates blood or platelets, they may not only help prevent life-threatening bleeding that can cause stroke or relieve some symptoms, like shortness of breath and headaches, but also give patients and their families the time and hope they need to fight back.”
There are a number of opportunities to give blood in the Local 6 area this month, including drives in west Kentucky and in Metropolis, Illinois.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 1-13:
Kentucky
Murray
6/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main Street
Mayfield
6/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion, 211 South 7th
Paducah
6/4/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
6/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
6/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
6/7/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive
6/7/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
6/8/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
6/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road
6/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
6/11/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
6/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
6/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive
Illinois
Metropolis
6/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 307 Massac Creek Road