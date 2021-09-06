WEST KENTUCKY — Blood donations are desperately needed these days, especially as the COVID-19 surge continues to strain hospitals and could challenge the ability to collect enough blood for patients.
The American Red Cross is holding multiple blood drives this week in West Kentucky.
Three drives are being held Tuesday.
From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., a drive will be held at First Baptist Church in Fulton. The church is at 115 2nd St.
From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., a drive will be held at Hardin Baptist Church in Marshall County. That's at 218 College St.
If those with more time available in the morning, the Paducah Blood Donation Center will be open from 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Then, on Wednesday and Thursday, Paducah Power System is hosting a Power for Patients Blood Drive at Broadway Church of Christ. The church is at 2855 Broadway St.
The drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days.
Paducah Power customers who donate at that drive can earn a one-time $15 credit for their next bill.
Donors who are not customers can apply the credit to someone who is, or to a nonprofit agency within Paducah Power's service area. Additionally, all donors at that event will get a T-shirt.
No appointment is needed to donate. Masks are required to attend as per Red Cross rules.
The Paducah Power credit is limited to one per household.
To find a Red Cross blood drive near you, visit redcrossblood.org.