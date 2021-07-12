MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Demolition of the horse barns at the former Bluegrass Downs track in McCracken County began Monday.
Crews with demolition company Raven Reclaimed were there pulling wood from the barns.
McCracken County Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin says the Portland, Tennessee, company paid the county $150,000 to tear down the barns. In exchange, the company gets to keep the barn wood.
That $150,000 will be used to help fund the new outdoor sports complex planned to be built on the site.
Ervin explains what the complex will look like.
"Right in this area will be the baseball complex. Behind me you see the grand stand — that's where the championship field will be. And over to the right will be baseball fields, and directly in front of me towards Stewart Nelson park will be where the soccer complex is," Ervin describes.
Ervin says the demolition should take roughly three months to complete.