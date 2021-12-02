FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky education officials have approved a proposal that would add more limits on the use of corporal punishment in schools where it is still allowed.
The Kentucky Board of Education passed a proposed administrative regulation on Wednesday that would make students with disabilities, those who are homeless and those who are experiencing the foster care system exempt from corporal punishment and limit its use on other students, news outlets reported.
Current state law permits the use of physical force by a teacher or other caregiver if they believe “that the force used is necessary to promote the welfare of a minor or mentally disabled person.”
Most Kentucky schools no longer allow physical force to be used for discipline. More than 150 school districts prohibit corporal punishment, four permit it and 11 have no clear policy.
The new regulation also requires schools that allow physical force for discipline to have a clearly defined policy that limits it to a last resort, limits who can administer it and provides counseling to students afterward.
The regulation will likely take effect sometime next year.