MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A member of the Marshall County School Board announced her resignation during a meeting Thursday night.
Marshall County School Board Member Ledonia Williamson announced her resignation, citing distrust of Superintendent Steve Miracle among the reasons for her decision. After making the announcement, a Local 6 crew at the meeting tells us, Williamson walked out of the meeting to standing applause from members of the public in attendance.
The meeting is still going on as of this report.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.