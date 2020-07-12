GRAND RIVERS, KY - Investigators are trying to determined what caused a boat fire that happened at Green Turtle Bay Resort early Sunday morning.
Grand Lakes Fire Chief Charles Watkins says they responded to a call about the fire right after 2:50 a.m. Once they arrived to the scene they were able to get the fire contained and put out. Grand Lakes was assisted by the Marshall and Livingston County Fire Departments.
Ten boats were destroyed by the fire, and a dock suffered some damage as well. Thankfully no one was injured by the fire.
"By the mercy of G,od there was no lives lost nobody was seriously injured and in the end of things when you sum it all up the reality is they're toys," says Green Turtle Bay Resort Owner Bill Gary.
The fire marshal is still investigating to determine what caused the fire.