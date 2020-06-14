SAN DIEGO, CA (KNSD) — Dozens of boats gathered in San Diego Bay Friday for a "Trump Boat Parade."
The parade was one of many taking place across the county in honor of President Donald Trump's birthday on Sunday, as well as to support his reelection campaign.
The event in San Diego was organized by Nitro Gun Company CEO and founder Nick Garcia. Boats of all sizes made their way from the Point Loma Bait Barge to Coronado. Flagship cruises and events sold tickets to two cruises that were part of the parade.
At a similar event in South Carolina, Trump flags were spotted on most boats, as well as a lot of American Flags. That event, dubbed a "Trumptilla" was held on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
The president turned 74 on Sunday.