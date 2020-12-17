JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a boater was found dead in Kinkaid Lake Wednesday night.
Deputies say 36-year-old Benjamin Sigman, of Freeburg, Illinois, went to Kinkaid Lake alone early Wednesday morning to fish. Around 5 p.m., deputies say a family member called and asked for a welfare check for Sigman since he had not returned home and was not answering his phone.
Deputies say they found Sigman's pick-up truck and boat trailer parked on the Paul Ice boat launch in rural Murphysboro, but Sigman's boat was not with the trailer.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office boat and rescue team, along with the Murphysboro Fire Department, Benton Fire Department, and members of the Franklin County Dive team were called to the scene.
Around 6:23 p.m., deputies say the sheriff's office boat team found Sigman's boat empty and the Franklin County Dive Team pulled Sigman's body from the water around 11:47 p.m.
Deputies say Sigman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner's office.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are investigating his death. The sheriff's office says foul play is not suspected.