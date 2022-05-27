MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner and many of you are likely gearing up to celebrate. Whatever your plans are for the weekend, one thing's certain, prices at the pump will be staying high.
An overcast day in the Local 6 area meant it was relatively calm and quiet on the west Kentucky waterways. Many still flocking to the region to take advantage of what's shaping up to be a bright and busy memorial day. M.R. Murrey is coming all the way from Colorado to get out on the water.
"We're going to do the rivers of America, and the Tennessee is one of the rivers that I haven't checked off yet," Murrey said.
Like everyone else, Murrey's been dealing with high gas prices for his entire drive.
"It ranges a dollar or two dollars more depending on where we stop for gas," Murrey said.
Another thing that'll hit his wallet, fueling up the boat.
"You put gas in the boat that's when it gets pricey," Murrey explained. "Most marinas that I've checked in to start at $6 and up, for gasoline that we would put in the boat. So we'll just have to economize, but you know what I'm retired and so this is my retirement. So I'm eating up my retirement funds."
Even with an all around pricier than normal Memorial Day in store, he still believes people will come out in droves to enjoy themselves.
"Everybody's kind of in a funk with what's going on around the world, and locally, and regionally," Murrey said. "And I think people are going to say, 'I need to get loose and go out and enjoy life!'"
Here's how gas prices are shaping up in the Lakes areas, according to gasbuddy.com:
- Calvert City - Prices as high as $4.39 per gallon.
- Benton - Prices as high as $4.19 per gallon.
- Kuttawa and Eddyville - Prices ranging from $4.29 to $4.39.