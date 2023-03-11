HENRY COUNTY, TN- On Friday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency went on a call reporting two boats crashed on the West Sandy portion of Kentucky Lake. The accident resulted in a 39-year-old TJ Long, of Dresden, to die at the scene.
TWRA's investigation found a Triton boat and Javelin boat were involved in the crash, ejecting the people from both boats into the water. Two people involved in the crash were able to swim back to the boats.
The driver of the Javelin was missing. Several nearby fisherman helped respond to the crash to help the people involved. TWRA used a remote operating vehicle to locate Long's body.
TWRA was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff's Department, Henry County EMS, and Paris-Henry County Rescue Squad. This is the fourth boating related death on Tennessee waters, according to TWRA.