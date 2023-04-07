BENTON, IL — Boating safety classes are coming to the Rend Lake Visitor Center. These classes will be hosted by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Alton Pool Flotilla 34 and will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22. The location for the classes is 11981 Rend City Road, Benton, Illinois, 62812.
Illinois boaters who were born after Jan. 1, 1998, must complete the course to operate a boat, a release by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says. Missouri boaters are also required to complete the course, but the date for them is Jan. 1, 1984.
According to the news release, Insurance companies may offer boat insurance discounts to those who have successfully finished the Boat America course.
These courses cost $25, with a $5 additional fee for each person after a textbook has been bought, which includes the exam, certificate and wallet card.
The $25 cost of the course includes:
- A Boat America textbook
- A study guide for the textbook
- The course exam
- A Boating Safety certificate
- A Boating Safety wallet card
The release explains various topics that will be covered in the course, such as general boating terms, how to use a vessel safely, boating equipment and other things boaters should know.
Those who would like to participate should bring their own lunch. According to the release, participants must stay for the full day to get a certificate.
Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. For those who would like to register, email Larry Miller, Flotilla Staff Officer for Public Education at eljayem@gmail.com or call 618-616-9415.
To find out more, contact the Rend Lake Project Office & Visitor Center at 618-724-2493.