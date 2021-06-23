MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested 57-year-old Terry Sullenger on Wednesday for attempting to sell stolen property on Facebook Marketplace.
On June 7, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office began investigating a reported robbery on the 8900 block of Old Mayfield road.
Two weeks later, the victim contacted the sheriff's office to report he had seen a Facebook Marketplace ad trying to sell the some of the stolen property.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office contacted the seller and set up a date to "purchase" the stolen items. Upon arriving at the address provided by the selling profile, detectives were met by Sullenger. Detectives then recovered the property that was listed for sale, as well as additional stolen property.
After recovering the stolen property detectives continued to gather evidence, which lead to Sullenger being arrested at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office on June 23.
Sullenger was charged with one count of receiving stolen property under $10,000, which is a class D felony.