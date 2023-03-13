CARBONDALE, IL — If you're a fan of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," you'll recognize Bob Odenkirk. But did you know the actor, comedian and filmmaker is also a former student of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale?
Odenkirk began was just three credits shy of earning his bachelor's degree at SIU when he moved to Chicago, finishing his degree there in 1984, the Chicago Tribune reported in 2019. That year, SIU's Board of Trustees had announced Odenkirk would be presented with an honorary doctorate in performing arts at the May 9, 2020, commencement ceremony. The COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans, but Odenkirk honored graduates with a prerecorded commencement message, The Southern Illinoisan reports. In that address, the university says Odenkirk memorably said “I am a Saluki, you fools, and I will destroy you,” a phrase that has become a popular slogan for T-shirts worn "by Salukis everywhere."
The university says Odenkirk will finally be presented with both the honorary degree from 2020 and his 1984 bachelor's degree on campus on April 3.
SIU says the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. at Shryock Auditorium, followed by a question and answer session. The university says the event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited and will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Before that event, SIU says Odenkirk will spend most of that Monday on campus. He plans to speak to two College of Arts and Media classes, and he'll meet with students, faculty members, staff members and university administrators.
The university notes that Odenkirk's newest show, "Lucky Hank," is based on the novel “Straight Man” by former SIU English professor Richard Russo. "Lucky Hank" is set to premiere on AMC on March 19.