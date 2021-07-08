LOUISVILLE, KY– A 6-year-old girl was snatched from her bike on July 3 by an alleged kidnapper, but the quick response by neighbors and Louisville police led to the girl being found and returned to her family within minutes.
WAVE 3 in Louisville obtained footage from the moment Louisville Metro Police Officers rescued the girl from the alleged kidnappers car. You can click here to watch.
A neighbor who witnessed the abduction chased the vehicle down the street. He was able to collect a partial license plate number, and passed the information onto police. Louisville officers quickly dropped what they were doing, and within 30 minutes they had found the vehicle.
LMPD Officer Jason Burba and Sergeant Joseff Keeling were among the first to locate the vehicle the child had been taken in. They quickly arrested the alleged kidnapper, 40-year-old Robby Wildt.
“When I approached the vehicle I didn’t know what was going to be behind that door, the tint was so dark,” Burba said to WAVE 3.
Wildt was charged with kidnapping a minor and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond.
“It was overwhelming,” Keeling told WAVE 3. “Especially when you hear her crying and asking for her family because she’s so scared. It was definitely a gut check.”