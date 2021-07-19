CADIZ, KY– Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating the death of a 69-year-old Illinois man Saturday on Kentucky Lake.
The victim is Charles “Chuck” Poettker of O'Fallon, Illinois. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Poettker disappeared after jumping off the back of a boat without a life jacket.
The incident happened around 3 p.m in the Sugar Bay area of the lake in Trigg County. Divers recovered Poettker's body a little after 5:30 p.m.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Poettker is the founder of Poettker Construction. He is also a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam and was awarded the U.S. Bronze Star.
An autopsy will be performed at the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Kentucky.