MARION, IL — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a body was found at a demolition site in southern Illinois.
The Marion Police Department says the body was found Tuesday at the Motel Marion demolition site.
Marion police, the Williamson County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police crime scene investigators are looking into the death.
The police department says investigators have not yet been able to identify the sex, race or approximate age of person, because of the condition the remains were found in.
Police say more information will be released to the public after an autopsy is completed.