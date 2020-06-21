TRIGG COUNTY, KY - Kentucky State Police say a body was found floating in a container on Kentucky Lake near Colson Hollow in Trigg County.
KSP troopers and officers with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to calls about the body around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Responders with the U.S. Forest Service and the Trigg County Coroner's Office assisted at the scene, KSP says. The identity of the person is not being released yet.
Investigators say an autopsy was performed at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville.
In an update sent around 9 p.m. Sunday, KSP says the body found was identified as 41-year-old Traci L. Jones of Granbury, Texas.