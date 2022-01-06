CARBONDALE, IL — A body discovered in a home on the 1100 block of East College Street in Carbondale has been determined to be a homicide, according to the Carbondale Police Department.
The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Gloria Hopkins of Carbondale.
Investigators with the Carbondale Police Department have determined she was the victim of a domestic violence incident with her husband, 27-year-old Gregory Hopkins of Cape Girardeau.
The investigators collaborated with the Jackson County State's Attorney Office to obtain an arrest warrant for Gregory Hopkins for charges of first degree murder and aggravated domestic battery.
According to the Carbondale Police Department, investigators determined Gregory Hopkins fled Carbondale and traveled to the Los Angeles, California area.
California Police Department officers located Gregory Hopkins and arrested him on Thursday.
He is currently being held in California awaiting extradition back to Jackson County.