NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — A body discovered in the Ohio River near the Newburgh Dam in southwestern Indiana has been identified as that of a teenage kayaker missing since January, a coroner said Tuesday.
The body of Jacob Stover, 16, was recovered Monday afternoon, Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton said. The services of a forensic odontologist, a specialist who studies the structure and diseases of teeth, were used to identify the remains, she said.
A tugboat operator alerted authorities Monday after spotting the body in the river, Indiana conservation officer Joe Haywood said. The tugboat then secured the body until Newburgh fire crews brought it to shore just southeast of Evansville.
Stover went missing while kayaking on the Ohio River on Jan. 10. He had left his Prospect, Kentucky, home that morning to go kayaking alone, Louisville Metro Police said. Authorities searched for him for a couple of days but were unable to find him.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.