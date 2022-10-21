MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Friday morning on Kentucky Lake.
Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and the coroner's office responded Friday morning to a report that a body was found on the water.
Curtner says the man, who has been identified as 50-year-old James Collins, had been camping near Johnathon Creek before his body was found Friday.
The cause of Collins' death has not yet been determined pending autopsy results, but Curtner says foul play is not suspected.