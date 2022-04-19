WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE-TV) — The body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern Washington County, Indiana, on Saturday was found inside a suitcase, state police say.
A picture of the suitcase was released to the public in hopes it will lead people with information relevant to the case to come forward with information that helps investigators identify the child.
Officials say the boy's autopsy was also completed on Tuesday afternoon. The autopsy did not lead to a determination about the child’s cause of death, and the Indiana State Police says investigators hope toxicology reports will help find the cause.
"We're talking about a young boy who was approximately 5 years of age,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls says. “We said before 5 to 8, and that still could be the case, but we're leaning more towards 5 years of age. So, we're hopeful that with this information, with the image of the suitcase and the age, the description of the child, somebody will have some information and give us that call."
Authorities said the child is described as a Black boy with short hair and a slim build. He was about 4-feet tall.