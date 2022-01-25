WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — The body of Virginia Emerson, the 73-year-old Hickman County, Kentucky, woman reported missing in December, has been found in Tennessee, Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday afternoon.
Emerson, who had dementia, was reported missing after having last made contact with her family on Dec. 12. She was last seen driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion with Kentucky license plate 900-VXH. Authorities and her family have been searching for her ever since.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 says it received notification just before 6 p.m. Monday from the Weakley County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Office that deputies found Emerson's body in her car in their jurisdiction.
An autopsy was performed by the Tennessee State Medical Examiner's office in Nashville, and investigators confirmed that the body found inside the car was indeed Emerson. No cause of death has been announced at this time. The investigation into her death is under investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff's Office.