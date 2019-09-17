TAMMS, IL — A man considered missing after his home caught fire in southern Illinois has been found dead in Tennessee, Illinois State Police say.
Investigators said Larry L. McNelly was considered a missing person after his home caught fire on McDaniel School Road in Tamms, Illinois. McNelly, the only person living there, was nowhere to be found.
In a news release sent Tuesday, state police say McNelly's body was recovered from the Mississippi River in Tennessee. Investigators say his death is being treated as a homicide.
ISP did not give further details about where in Tennessee the man's body was found, and the state law enforcement agency said no further details will be released at this time.
Troopers ask that anyone with information related to the fire and McNelly's death call ISP Zone 7 at 618-521-2171.