Weather Alert

...A Period of Snow Will Create Hazardous Conditions This Afternoon in West Kentucky and Extreme Southeast Missouri... Snow will overspread western Kentucky and extreme southeast Missouri today. The snow will begin in New Madrid and Charleston Missouri by noon, then spread east across the Purchase area of western Kentucky early this afternoon. East of Kentucky Lake, the snow will arrive during the mid afternoon hours. The snow will come down rather heavily for an hour or two. The snow will quickly accumulate up to an inch on grassy areas. A slushy coating will likely occur on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. The snow will end from west to east late this afternoon. Visibility will be reduced to just one half mile for a couple hours or so. Use extra care on roads. Allow extra time to reach your destination.