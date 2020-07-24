LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews have recovered the body of a Herrin, Illinois, man missing since the boat he was in overturned Thursday in the Ohio River at Smithland Lock and Dam.
The body of 46-year-old Christopher Shadowens was found around 2:45 p.m. Friday near the dam, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says.
Shadowens was out in a Jon boat Thursday morning with 60-year-old Kenneth Duncan, of West Frankfort, Illinois, when the boat motored into a flood control gate. The gate was slightly open, a Fish and Wildlife spokesman told Local 6 on Thursday, and the turbulent water battered the boat against the concrete — causing it to capsize and dumping the men into the river.
Duncan's body was recovered from the river Thursday.
Multiple agencies assisted with the search and recovery efforts, and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says its investigation into the boating accident is ongoing.