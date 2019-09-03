Watch again

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Kevin Kelly, Chief Communications Officer from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, says the body of 22-year-old Samantha Ratledge was recovered from Kentucky Lake around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Ratledge fell into the water around 8 p.m. Sunday. She was on a boat with six other people when she crossed the front safety rail and fell overboard. She was not wearing a life jacket.

The search for Ratledge had been going on since Sunday night. She was found Tuesday morning just south of where she fell into the water.

The driver of the boat, 49-year-old James Nance of Calloway County was arrested and charged with boating under the influence.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday in Madisonville.