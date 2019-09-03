Updated Information

A Murray State University spokesman confirms the woman whose body was recovered from Kentucky Lake Tuesday was a student.

Murray State Director of Communications Shawn Touney tells Local 6 that 22-year-old Samantha Ratledge was a student at the university. 

Ratledge fell from a pontoon boat on the lake Sunday evening. Her body was recovered Tuesday morning. 

Tuesday afternoon, Touney sent Local 6 the following statement from the university:

"On Tuesday afternoon, Murray State University was made aware of the tragic off-campus death of Samantha Ratledge, a student pursuing a degree in occupational safety and health from Scott City, Missouri. The university community extends its thoughts and prayers to Samantha’s family and friends during this very difficult time. Any students in need of assistance may contact University Counseling Services at 270-809-6851, while faculty and staff needing assistance are encouraged to contact the university’s Employee Assistance Program at 800-441-1327."

Samantha Ratledge

This photo, used with permission from her family, shows Samantha Ratledge during her junior year of high school.  

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Kevin Kelly, Chief Communications Officer from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, says the body of 22-year-old Samantha Ratledge was recovered from Kentucky Lake around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Ratledge fell into the water around 8 p.m. Sunday. She was on a boat with six other people when she crossed the front safety rail and fell overboard. She was not wearing a life jacket.

The search for Ratledge had been going on since Sunday night. She was found Tuesday morning just south of where she fell into the water.

The driver of the boat, 49-year-old James Nance of Calloway County was arrested and charged with boating under the influence.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday in Madisonville. 