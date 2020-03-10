HARDIN COUNTY, TN — A body was recovered from the Tennessee River Tuesday afternoon in Hardin County, the state Wildlife Resources Agency says.
Crews have been searching the area for three missing boaters from Obion County, Tennessee, since February. The missing boaters are two 15-year-old boys and a parent chaperone. They were reported missing on Feb. 23 after they didn't return home from a fishing tournament.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in an announcement on social media Tuesday that an unidentified male body was found around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Shiloh National Military Park on the Tennessee River. TWRA says the body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Memphis to be autopsied and identified.
TWRA says crews from multiple state and local agencies have been searching the surface of the water and using sonar to scan the river over the past 17 days as they try to find the missing Obion County boaters. The agency says multiple air searches have been conducted as well.