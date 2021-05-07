PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a body was recovered from under the Clarks River Bridge in Paducah Southside.
The Paducah Dispatch Center says someone fishing on the river called around 9 a.m. about the dead body under the bridge.
Deputies and detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department say the body was of a 63-year-old man.
Detectives say the man was living under the bridge and foul play into his death is not suspected.
The man's name is not yet being released to the public until the sheriff's department can notify the family.
The sheriff's department is asking you to keep the man's family in your thoughts and prayers.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance Service, Reidland/Farly Fire Rescue, McCracken County Emergency Management, McCracken County Coroner’s Office, and the McCracken County Rescue Squad.