MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Former Barbecue on the River Executive Director David Boggs entered a not guilty plea Thursday at an arraignment hearing in McCracken County.
Boggs is accused of stealing nearly $25,000 dollars from the organization.
He was arrested in Columbia, South Carolina in May. Boggs was reported missing in Paducah in November 2018.
After his arrest in May, Paducah police said Boggs was blackmailed in a social media scam in the summer of 2018. Boggs allegedly wrote checks to himself from the Barbecue on the River operating account to pay the person blackmailing him. Police said Boggs ended up paying the person blackmailing him nearly $50,000 — about double the amount he is accused of taking from Barbecue on the River.
Boggs is scheduled to be back in court Aug. 31 for a pretrial conference.