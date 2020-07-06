WINGO, KY — If you live in Wingo, Kentucky, the Mayor is asking you to boil your water before using it.
Mayor Charles Shelby tells Local 6 there was a mainbreak overnight.
Local 6 will let your know when the issue is fixed.
WINGO, KY — If you live in Wingo, Kentucky, the Mayor is asking you to boil your water before using it.
Mayor Charles Shelby tells Local 6 there was a mainbreak overnight.
Local 6 will let your know when the issue is fixed.
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Paducah