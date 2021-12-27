MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The North Marshall Water District says it's working to restore service where possible in the Cambridge Shores area. The water district says where water service has returned, customers are under a boil water order until further notice.
The water district says service was restored to some customers over the weekend, and crews continue to work to restore water to those who are still without it.
When water service is restored, customers will need to boil their cooking and drinking water before consuming or using it. Karen Queen with the North Marshall Water District says water should be brought to a rolling boil for three minutes before use. Additionally, people should flush their household pipes and faucets, as well as automatic ice makers, water fountains and the like. Queen says households with infants, the elderly or immunocompromised people should contact their health care providers for advice on further precautions regarding drinking water amid the boil water order.
Streets where customers are under boil water advisory include:
- Lexington Drive
- Kentucky Avenue
- Woolridge Drive
- Minerva Drive
- Cambridge Shores Drive
- Hancock Drive
- Lynnwood Drive
- Cape Fair Drive
- Cardinal Lane
- Shirleys Way
- Lakeshore Road
- Enterprise Lane
- Knox Drive
- Concord Drive
- Sunset Lane
- Ascot Lane
- Sylvania Terrace Lane
- Piedmont Road
- Lee Lane
- Paradise Point Road