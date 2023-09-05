CAIRO, IL — Illinois American Water has issued a boil order for all customers in the Cairo, Illinois, District.
The company said the boil water order was issued because of a water main break at the water treatment plant Tuesday afternoon.
Customers are advised to bring water for drinking and cooking to a rolling boil for five minutes before use. The company said the water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.
The order issued Tuesday comes after a previous boil water order was lifted on Sunday, after planned maintenance work at the water treatment plant was completed.
When the current boil water order is lifted, Illinois American Water said customers will receive a phone call. That call will be made after water tests confirm that the water meets the quality standards required by law.