CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Christian County Commonwealth's Attorney Rick Boling has reportedly agreed to stay away from his county's courthouse. Boling has recently made headlines after it was revealed that he wrote to former Gov. Matt Bevin, asking him to pardon a man convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious teen.
The Courier Journal in Louisville reports that Boling has "reached an informal agreement" with Circuit Judges Andrew Self and John Atkins that Boling will not appear in the courthouse in the foreseeable future.
Self told the newspaper, "At this point everybody just wants to create a little time and space."
The Kentucky New Era in Hokinsville reports that Boling has not appeared in court over the past two weeks, but that he has previously said he has no plans to resign.
Boling wrote a public apology earlier this month after media outlets reported on his letter to Bevin, saying he "made a monumental mistake in preparing this letter, in a rushed fashion,” and "I cannot fix this mistake. I can only formally apologize to the Citizens of Christian County, the victim, his family, and to all of those directly affected by this letter. This conduct is not reflective of my normal self and I can promise you all that nothing of this nature will ever happen again."
The Courier Journal also reports that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky is investigating the man Boling wrote to Bevin about, and whom Bevin later Pardoned — Dayton Jones.
In 2016, Jones pleaded guilty to sodomy, wanton endangerment and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor after he and three other men sexually assaulted an unconscious 15-year-old boy at a party.
The Louisville newspaper reports that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is looking into whether Jones committed federal crimes during that 2014 assault.
Jones also faces charges in Oldham County alleging that he promoted contraband in jail before he was pardoned and released.