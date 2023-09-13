COVINGTON, KY (WLWT) — The Roebling Bridge in Covington, Kentucky was shut down to all traffic this morning after someone called in a bomb threat.
Officials say around 5:45 a.m., someone called 9-1-1 demanding money.
Along with the bomb threat, the caller also said they would start shooting law enforcement officers if they were not paid.
Police immediately shut down the John A. Roebling suspension bridge between Covington, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio to both vehicle and foot traffic.
Traffic on the river was also halted.
The person who made the initial threats made multiple calls to 9-1-1demanding varying amounts of money.
There is still no information about whether the threats are credible, but officials say they are not taking any chances.
The Cincinnati Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Coast Guard are all taking part in the response to these threats.