DU QUOIN, IL — A man is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting and house fire in Du Quoin, Illinois.
Du Quoin police responded around 2:31 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a disturbance at a home on North Division Street. Illinois State Police District 22 says there was a standoff with the suspect at the scene, and ISP S.W.A.T. and troopers responded to assist — along with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Pinckneyville Police Department. During the standoff, North Division and North Washington streets were closed north of East Coles Street.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, ISP says the suspect, Dustin Goodwin, was arrested and jailed in the Perry County Jail. His bond was set at $5 million.
ISP says the investigation into the shooting and fire is ongoing.