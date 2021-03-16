PADUCAH — A Paducah-based organization that funds childhood cancer research and helps support families of children fighting cancer will host a dance fundraiser next month.
Book for Hope says its first-ever Dancing for Gold fundraiser will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 17 at the Paducah Convention Center.
Donors can help by giving in support of one of the dancers participating in the event and/or by registering for a seat and table at the event. All proceeds will help families with children being treated for cancer in west Kentucky and southern Illinois, and for childhood cancer research.
The event will be emceed by Local 6 meteorologist Noah Bergren. The Nashville band the Remedies will play and food will be provided. Dance director Ashley Thurman and a team of people will dance to raise childhood cancer awareness.
Dancers include:
- Rachel Marks, interventional radiologic technologist at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and crowned Mrs. Illinois America in May 2019.
- Stacy Williams, Livingston County cheer coach and hairstylist at Fringe Salon.
- Bethany Crouch, staff development coordinator at Green Acres Health Care Inc.
- Rylan Crouch, a student in Mayfield, Kentucky, and a childhood cancer survivor.
- Amanda Waxman, accounts payable and receivable at Western Rivers Boat Management.
- Amber Crice Parker, principal of Ballard County Middle School.
- Amanda Farley, guidance counselor at Morgan Elementary School.
- Lindsey Bridges, first-grade teacher at Lyon County Elementary School.
Tables and seats must be booked by April 2.
To book a table or seat, click here.
To donate in support of one of the Dancing for Gold 2021 dancers, click here.