Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southern Illinois...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * From 10 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning * Thunderstorms will move across the area today through tonight. Some of the storms may produce heavy rain and localized flash flooding. * Rapid rises in creeks and streams may cause water to come out of their banks. Flooding of some roads will be possible as well, especially those in low lying and poor drainage areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not attempt to drive across water covered roads. If you observe flash flooding, seek higher ground immediately. &&