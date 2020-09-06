PADUCAH — Book for Hope held its fifth annual Just Imagine childhood cancer walk Saturday morning at Noble Park in Paducah.
The walk began at 9 a.m. and was four miles long, because Book for Hope says childhood cancer research only receives 4% funding from the federal government.
Gaylon Hayden, the president of Book for Hope, is asking for local support.
"We want people to join in with us and help us help our neighbors. People in Western Kentucky, and you go across the bridge, you know, Southern Illinois, we need support," Hayden says.
For more information on Book for Hope, visit bookforhope.org.