Book for Hope is hosting their 8th annual Just Imagine Walk for childhood cancer at McCracken County High School on September 16 at 9 a.m.
Book for Hope’s mission is to raise awareness for childhood cancer. They financially assist families in Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois who have a child actively in cancer treatment. They also contribute towards childhood cancer research.
The Just Imagine walk isn’t just to raise awareness about childhood cancer it’s also to inform the public about the dire need for increased funding for pediatric cancer research. This is why participants in the event walk four miles to represent the 4% of funding from the federal government towards childhood cancer research.
Although it is called the Just Imagine Walk, you don’t have to walk if you can’t or don’t want to. There will be enough chairs for everyone to sit, and you can also register as a virtual walker. There will also be games, prizes, food, music, face painting, and more.
Anyone who registers by 8 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, will be guaranteed to get a t-shirt packet. Anyone to register after this deadline may receive a t-shirt packet depending on the availability and size. T-shirt packets will include a t-shirt with your team name and other goodies including gift cards from local businesses and sponsors of the event.
