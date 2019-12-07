PADUCAH— People around the United States remember those lost during the attack that ignited World War II.
The Pearl Harbor Attack happened 78 years ago.
More than 2,000 U.S. citizens lost their lives that day, about 1,000 wounded.
One of those wounded, James Allard Vessels, is from Paducah.
His story will be featured in a book highlighting the "Kentuckians" at Pearl Harbor.
Author Berry Craig is writing the book. He has written several books but is most excited about this one.
Vessels had eight children, four of them got together Saturday morning to reflect on their dad's legacy.
Kenneth, Charles, Margaret and Michael Vessels said he was truly the best father.
"I think about him every day," Charles said.
Vessels was born on March 17, 1920 and died Jan 15, 1981. He died of a heart attack that left him in the hospital for about a month.
His children said that day broke their hearts, but in the present they can only think of the good he did.
"My dad believed in this country and what it stood for, which was freedom, he was a true patriot," Charles said.
Vessels was described as a honest, hard-working father. He served from 1940 to 1944 in the Navy as a Gunnersmate, First-Class.
Before they were born, their dad served at Pearl Harbor, aboard the battleship, U.S.S. Arizona.
On December 7, 1941, that ship would be one of nine attacked with bombs and bullets.
He said every time they would get up, a bomb would hit and knock them off their feet, and he'd get up again," Margaret said.
Their dad survived and everything he saw and went through will be documented in the book.
He shared stories with his kids, which influenced some of his family to serve in the Navy too.
"Every December 7, growing up, I would remember that today's Pearl Harbor Day, " Kenneth said. "When some of the other kids you know, it was just another day."
The family has a wall dedicated to their dad and other family members that served, but they also share his stories through photos at the Market House Museum.
There is memorabilia on his life, which will also be included in the book.
The Vessels family said it means the world to them that people still think about their dad, but they want them to think of others as well.
"It makes me proud that people thought so much of him," Michael said. "Every December 7, they talk about the Arizona and the guys who died on it, but they don't hardly talk about the guys who died on the other ships."
There were nine U.S. battleships attacked that day: the U.S.S. Arizona, U.S.S. Oklahoma, U.S.S. California, U.S.S. West Virginia, U.S.S. Utah, U.S.S. Maryland, U.S.S. Pennsylvania, U.S.S. Tennessee, and U.S.S. Nevada.