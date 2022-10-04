LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a 2017 attack when his neighbor slammed into him outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game.
Now, Paul has revived those traumatic events in a campaign attack on his opponent.
A video released Monday on social media attacks Paul's Democratic rival Charles Booker.
The video says Booker associated with “radical left” people who condone and perpetrate violence.
Booker says the video contains “dangerous and dishonest rhetoric" and adds that he has never endorsed violence.
“His ad grossly lies about me and, in a very sinister way, attacks several Kentucky citizens by name,” Booker said Tuesday. “Neither I, nor my campaign, have ever endorsed violence against any political candidate. It is despicable for Rand Paul to even insinuate that. As an elected official and candidate, my family and I have received death threats — this is not something I take lightly because I understand the issue intimately.”
